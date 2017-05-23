Select Page

Okanagan housing market holds steady

Posted by | May 23, 2017 | |

Okanagan housing market holds steady

The residential real estate market across the Okanagan region of Revelstoke to Peachland turned in another solid month in April, with indicators comparable to the previous month, reports the Okanagan Mainline Real Estate Board (OMREB).

“Demand for properties in the Valley continues to be strong,” says OMREB President Tanis Read. "People want to live in the Valley and more listings are needed to keep pace with this demand.”

821 properties sold in April, comparable to March’s 824 but down 23% over this time last year. New listings at 1,378 were comparable to new listings in March and the 1,490 new listings this time last year.

Average price was $478,715, slightly over March’s $475,172 and just 4% over April of last year.  The average days on market is 75 days.

“These are indicators of a more traditional spring market than what we experienced last year,” commented Read. “While sales this time last year were 23% higher, we also had more inventory to support the higher volume, at 20% more than we have available now.”

Low inventories, an issue facing many provincial regions, means that buyers may encounter multiple- offer situations in some of the more high demand areas. Supply pressure is also likely to impact pricing.

Geographically, locals account for more than half of all homebuyers at  58%, followed by those from the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island at 17% and Alberta at 10%. Foreign buyers were just 3% of the total buyer population.

“These results are relatively consistent with the makeup of 2016 buyers and, for the most part, buyers who purchased two years ago,” says Read, noting that the main difference is that, in the last two years, buyers from the Lower Mainland/Vancouver Island have surpassed those from Alberta.

Related Post

Mike Holmes gives his seal of approval to Kelowna’...
Kelowna developer Acorn Communities teams up with ...
Kelowna’s only new highrise over 70% sold

Rate:

About The Author

Editor

Okanagan Life captures the essence of life in the Okanagan Valley with informative and entertaining features on issues that matter to people who live or vacation in this great region, plus regular stories on Okanagan destinations, personalities, wine, food, history, outdoor recreation and more. We're now in our 26th year. Subscribe

Current Issue

Okanagan Life Best of BC Wine Awards

 Mike Holmes gives his seal of approval to Kelowna’...
Kelowna developer Acorn Communities teams up with ...
Kelowna’s only new highrise over 70% sold
Penticton chosen as blue chip real estate investme...

Error: Please enter a valid email address

Error: Invalid email

Error: Please enter your first name

Error: Please enter your last name

Error: Please enter a username

Error: Please enter a password

Error: Please confirm your password

Error: Password and password confirmation do not match