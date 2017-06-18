Novel backgrounder

Niagara Motel was recently nominated for the Ethel Wilson Fiction Prize. is is Little’s second nomination for the prize that she won in 2014 with one of her previous books, Anatomy of a Girl Gang. (Thee others are Prick: Confessions of a Tattoo Artist and The New Normal.) She has received numerous awards for her work including two BC Book Prizes, the Sheila A. Egoff Children's Literature Prize, and the City of Vancouver Book Award.

I meet the author in the newly opened Bean Scene on Pandosy Avenue in Kelowna. It is raining out-side and yellow fall leaves stick to my boots as I go in. After we sit down to our Americanos, I ask Little why she wanted to write about Niagara Falls.

“It was this meeting of the sacred and the profane,” she tells me, remembering a trip she took to the Ontario city to celebrate New Years 2011.