Musical tribute to Canada’s 150th celebration headlines at conservation culinary event

Earth Wind Fire fundraiser for The Nature Trust of BC set for June 24

A musical tribute to Canada’s 150th celebration headlines at this year’s top culinary event in support of land conservation in the Okanagan. Kelowna vocalist Anna Jacyszyn is lending her talents to The Nature Trust of BC ninth annual Earth Wind Fire event set for Saturday, June 24 at the Delta Hotels Grand Okanagan Resort.

Community support has rallied to make this one of Kelowna’s signature nights, complete with music, wine and food pairings and a charity auction.

“Troika strives to build communities in harmony with the natural environment; that’s why I am so appreciative of the work that The Nature Trust of BC does to this end,” says this year’s honourary event chair, Renee Wasylyk, president of Troika Development. “Come and help me support this worthy cause.”

A committee co-chaired by Tod Alstad, Dr. Brent Corlazzoli and Tom Kennedy has been working hard over the past few months to create an exceptional evening.

Guests will enjoy the culinary talents of well-known chefs such as Rod Butters, Bernard Casavant, Jesse Croy, Ross Derrick, Willi Franz, Kai Karoll, Stu Klassen, Jeremy Luypen, and Iain Rennie — all members of the Canadian Culinary Federation.

The live auction features outdoor and culinary adventure packages, tours of local wineries, original paintings, jewelry, spas and fishing gear, to name a few.

Proceeds from Earth Wind Fire 2017 will help acquire an 86-acre parcel near Skaha Lake that will add to an existing complex of conservation lands and provide critical habitat for Bighorn sheep.

“It takes you only a few steps to recognize how beautiful this location is and why it is so important that it remain in a natural state,” says Nicholas Burdock, Land Conservation Coordinator for The Nature Trust.

For 46 years, The Nature Trust of BC has conserved habitat for wildlife, fish, plants and people, too. They do this by acquiring land that is ecologically important and then they care for it. With the help of many individuals and organizations, The Nature Trust has secured over 10,000 acres in the Okanagan.

Tickets for Earth Wind Fire are $175 per person. You can order online at naturetrust.bc.ca or call Robin Rivers at 1-866-288-7878 (604-924-9771 local 226).

Guests will enjoy an extensive offering of Okanagan wine, beer and ciders. Those pouring include:

Church and State Wines

Culmina Family Estate Winery

Desert Hills Estate Winery

Howling Bluff Estate Winery

Liquidity Wines

Foxtrot Vineyards

Nighthawk Vineyards

Sandhill Wines

Scenic Road Cider

Silver Sage Winery

Summerhill Pyramid Winery

Tree Brewing

Tightrope Winery

Wayne Gretzky Estates Winery

Photo: Delta Okanagan Chef Iain Rennie (R) with Earth Wind Fire committee co-chairs Tod Alstad, Dr. Brent Corlazzoli and Tom Kennedy (L to R).