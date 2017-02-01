Mt. Boucherie Winery celebrates romance with inspired threesome of wine, chocolate and roses

Chance to Wine & Dine with Your Special One

West Kelowna’s Mt. Boucherie Winery is celebrating romance during the month of February, with an inspired combination of sensory indulgences for visitors.

“This is what life is about!” says Mt. Boucherie Winery CEO Craig McCulloch. “We love wine. We love chocolate. We love romance. And this month, we get to offer all three together.”

Wine & Dine with Your Special One

Leading up to Valentine’s Day, visitors to the Mt. Boucherie Wine Shop can enter a draw for a chance to win a $300.00 gift certificate towards a dinner at a restaurant of their choice to Wine & Dine with Your Special One.

To enter, drop by the wine shop for a tasting February 5 to 14. The Wine Shop is open daily with hours from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. during the winter season.

Mt. Boucherie Winery CEO Craig McCulloch will be pouring the 2012 Meritage at the Sip with Your Sweetheart event February 12.

Sip (and Savour) with Your Sweetheart

Mt. Boucherie Winery is delighted to participate in the Westside Wine Trails’ annual Sip with your Sweetheart event on Sunday, February 12 from 12 noon to 4 p.m.

“This year, we are pairing our Meritage wine with the exquisite creations of local chocolatier Karat,” says McCulloch. “To make the day extra special, we will be handing out three hundred beautiful red roses to ladies who visit the wine shop from noon to 4 p.m.”

Mt. Boucherie’s 2012 Meritage marries 74 per cent Cabernet Sauvignon and 26 percent Cabernet Franc to display a complex bouquet with aromas of ripe dark cherry, plum as well as oak characteristics and smooth tannins. One hundred percent of the fruit was harvested from their winery-owned vineyards in the Okanagan Valley and Similkameen Valley.

Find Mt. Boucherie at 429 Douglas Road West Kelowna, about 400 metres from the corner of Boucherie Road. From Kelowna, take Highway 97 across the bridge and turn left on Boucherie Road. Find them online at mtboucheriewinery.com.