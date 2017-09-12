Mission Group purchases historic 1.5 acres in Kelowna’s downtown

Mission Group is continuing to demonstrate its commitment to Kelowna’s downtown area with its recent purchase of 1.5 acres along downtown’s Bernard Avenue.

The property located at 560-594 Bernard Avenue, across from the Towne Centre Mall was the former location of the Bargain Shop building, which closed its doors in 2010. The property spans an entire block of Kelowna’s historic Bernard Avenue between St. Paul Street and Bertram Street and also includes an existing parking lot along St. Paul Street.

Mission Group, an Okanagan-vased developer, secured this property to build on their existing momentum and demonstrated commitment to Kelowna’s evolving downtown area and Bernard district. With its upcoming mixed-use high rise residential project, ELLA, this is second property owned by Mission Group in Kelowna’s downtown area.

“There are few opportunities to secure such a unique and important development property in Kelowna’s Bernard district,” says Luke Turri, VP of Development. “We are excited to be a part of this once in a lifetime opportunity to invest in Kelowna’s dynamic downtown community and to further our commitment to Kelowna.”

In the upcoming months, Mission Group is focused on developing concept plans to ensure all plans contribute to the legacy of Mission Group and Kelowna’s emerging downtown area.