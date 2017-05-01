Mike Holmes gives his seal of approval to Kelowna’s newest development

HGTV host breaks ground at site for panoramic lakeview condos

Offering a five-star view of Okanagan Lake, Kelowna’s newest development Granite at McKinley Beach has also captured the attention of HGTV star Mike Holmes, who dreams of living in the Okanagan.

"I want to look at the penthouse and I can see my boat in the marina," he divulges to Acorn Communities developer Greg Bird early Sunday morning in front of a large crowd.

Holmes was on site for the ground breaking of a 36-unit condominium unit offering panoramic views of Okanagan Lake and quick access to the beach and marina below. On the lower level, Acorn Communities is also construction 18 side-by-side town homes with two and three-level balconies to enjoy the view from the waterside, and easy drive-in access from the street side. Townhome floor plans range from 2,200 to 3,000 sq. ft. and are priced starting from $730,000. Condo units start at $388,000 with expansive glass windows and decks.

“If you were to walk out on your deck—and every home will have a deck—the view is like being on the fourteenth floor of a downtown high-rise,” says Bird.

Selected by from across the country as a top builder, Kelowna’s Acorn Communities is offering all new Granite homeowners Holmes Approved Homes inspections that go above and beyond residential standards.

“Mike’s team takes inspections to the next level,” says Bird. “They look at the quality of the materials that go in to the new home but also the quality of the craftsmanship to put those materials together to make a home.” Holmes inspectors will visit the home not once but three times during construction.

“I’ve traveled the country to find the best builders, who really care about what they do, and gather them together to change this industry,” says Holmes. “I love how Acorn designs their homes. Living in a beautiful place like Kelowna, you want a home that is designed to look as good as it is built. These homes will be built right.”

Granite is part of the one-of-a-kind waterfront community at McKinley Beach, a 6.2-acre parcel sits 70 yards from the shoreline and 90 feet above a one kilometre stretch of undisturbed beach within the Kelowna city limits. With the beach, marina and hiking trails through the area, Kelowna’s newest community feels like a world unto itself.

Learn more about Granite at McKinley Beach community at www.acornhomes.com.