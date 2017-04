Lakeshore Vein: Okanagan community and family

A big thanks to our wonderful patients who voted for us in Okanagan Life magazine’s Best of the Okanagan Awards, which again placed us as the Best Laser & Aesthetics Clinic in the Central Okanagan.

Here's our interview with Dr. Janna Bentley, founder and medical director of Lakeshore Vein & Aesthetics Clinic.

PROMOTION

Published annually, Okanagan Life Progress presents

Okanagan Valley business stories told by the people behind them.

For advertising details, see Spotlight on Okanagan Business.

As seen in