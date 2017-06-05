Lake levels continue to rise to historic highs

500,000 additional sandbags on their way

As of Monday (June 5) morning, the level of Okanagan Lake was 343.246 m, exceeds historic highs. Local government crews and BC Forestry crews have been deployed to inspect existing barriers after last night’s high winds, review protection in vulnerable areas and make all required adjustments.

The Emergency Operations Centre will be using a lake level of 343.5 metres as a planning number for analyzing flood protection measures and residents in impacted areas are advised to do the same. Residents should also ensure protective measures include an additional buffer for wave action.

Although the snowpack is decreasing at higher elevations and the rate of rise on Okanagan Lake is somewhat easing, the level could increase more sharply with significant rainfall. Approximately 50% of the upper level snow pack has yet to melt. For these reasons, and for planning purposes, private property owners should follow the lead of local governments and work to protect their properties to a lake level of up to 343.5 metres, plus a 60cm buffer for wave action for a total of 344.1m.

On Sunday, an additional 200,000 sandbags were brought into replenish supplies. Sandbags may be in tight supply until Tuesday, when an additional 500,000 will arrive. The slower day-to-day rise of the lake provides enough time for additional sandbag supplies to arrive. Residents’ patience is appreciated. Residents in need of sand and sandbags can find locations at www.cordemergency.ca/map.