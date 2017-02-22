Lake Country Art Gallery: Call for artists

Another Conversation

Lake Country Art Gallery Members’ Exhibition with Guest Curator Lee Claremont

Exhibition Dates: April 7 to May 20

Opening Reception: Thursday, April 6 6-8pm

Curator Feedback and Discussion: Sunday, April 9 1-3pm

Another Conversation is an exhibition about responding to a pervious idea or opinion. Whether the conversation is about an event, a political movement, a time in art history, post colonialism, feminism, gender equality, the environment or cats vs dogs…this exhibition is open ended. What do you feel deserves more consideration? What subject, question, debate or discussion do you feel needs further examination?

The Lake Country Art Gallery invites all artists to submit a work of art to this years Members’ Exhibition with guest curator Lee Claremont.

Submission Drop Off Dates: March 30, 31 and April 1 from 10am-3pm at the Lake? Country Art Gallery, 10356A Bottom Wood Lake Road, Lake Country