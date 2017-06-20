Select Page

Jun 20, 2017

Kelowna residents weigh in on Agriculture Plan

Kelowna residents and local farmers are reminded of an opportunity to review the draft Agriculture Plan at an upcoming public information session.

  • Wednesday, June 21
  • 4-6:30 p.m.
  • Reid Hall, Benvoulin Heritage Park (2279 Benvoulin Road, Kelowna)

Those unable to attend the public information session are encouraged to provide their feedback online until June 30 at getinvolved.kelowna.ca.

The Agriculture Plan focuses on the community’s farm area to discover practical solutions to challenges, identify opportunities to strengthen farming and ultimately contribute to agriculture and the community’s long-term sustainability.

This project is funded in part by the Real Estate Foundation of BC and the governments of Canada and British Columbia through the Investment Agriculture Foundation of BC.

For more information or to review the draft Plan, visit getinvolved.kelowna.ca.

From the archives

OkanaganLife_June_2007Betting the Farm

June 2007 Okanagan Life Magazine Archives
BC’s Agricultural Land Reserve (ALR)is recognized internationally as a progressive tool for protecting farmland and a model for other jurisdictions. But the land it safeguards is increasingly under threat, especially here in the Okanagan.

Okanagan Life Best of BC Wine Awards

