Kelowna purchases $11 million land parcel for city growth, flood protection

City acquires land on Highway 97 N for future community needs

The City of Kelowna has made a significant land acquisition of 140 acres at 4690 Highway 97 N for $11 million.

“As our city continues to grow, large parcels of land give us the flexibility to meet future community needs,” said Mayor Colin Basran. “The property is close to the university campus, the City landfill and the international airport and has features that could help with flood protection.”

The property is comprised of vacant parcels on either side of the highway and contains several important natural features, notably Carney Pond and the surrounding wetland areas.

With a commitment to balancing the needs of the community with environmental protection and agricultural opportunities, the City invests in key parcels of land such as this one to serve the community in numerous ways.

“The City is committed to working with the Agricultural Land commission to identify opportunities to improve agriculture as outlined in the City’s Agricultural Plan,” said Director of Strategic Investments Derek Edstrom. “The land in this case could also create new public spaces, fulfill civic needs, provide drainage solutions for nearby creeks and facilitate key transportation networks including connections for Hollywood Road North and the Central Okanagan Multi-Modal Corridor.”

The acquisition was funded through City reserves, with no impact on general taxation.

Photo from google maps.