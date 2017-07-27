Join the young stars of the NHL in Penticton

The Vancouver Canucks, the City of Penticton and Spectra Venue Management announced today that single game and double header tickets for the 2017 Young Stars Classic go on sale Thursday, August 3 at 10am. The 2017 Young Stars Classic takes place Friday, September 8 to Monday, September 11 at the South Okanagan Events Centre in Penticton, BC.

The four-team, round-robin tournament features prospects from the Calgary Flames, Edmonton Oilers, Winnipeg Jets and Vancouver Canucks. Players expected to participate in the tournament include:

Vancouver Canucks – Jonathan Dahlen, Olli Juolevi, Brock Boeser, Kole Lind, Thatcher Demko, Michael DiPietro

– Jonathan Dahlen, Olli Juolevi, Brock Boeser, Kole Lind, Thatcher Demko, Michael DiPietro Winnipeg Jets – Logan Stanley, Skyler McKenzie, Jansen Harkins, Michael Spacek, Luke Green

– Logan Stanley, Skyler McKenzie, Jansen Harkins, Michael Spacek, Luke Green Calgary Flames – Juuso Valimaki, Dillon Dube, Tyler Parsons, Matthew Phillips, Mark Jankowski

– Juuso Valimaki, Dillon Dube, Tyler Parsons, Matthew Phillips, Mark Jankowski Edmonton Oilers – Kailer Yamamoto, Dylan Wells, Caleb Jones, Ethan Bear

Full tournament rosters and information will be posted on canucks.com/youngstars and SOEC.ca as they become available.

Single game tickets are $15 while double header tickets are $25. Tickets are available online at ValleyFirstTix.com, by phone at 1-877-763-2849 or in person at the South Okanagan Events Centre Valley First Box Office. A limited number of ‘Double Header’ packages and ‘Gasoline Alley Rail’ packages are also available. For complete package details please visit SOEC.ca.

Young Stars Classic Schedule*

Game 1 Edmonton vs. Calgary Sept. 8 4:00pm

Game 2 Vancouver vs. Winnipeg Sept. 8 7:30pm

Game 3 Winnipeg vs. Edmonton Sept. 9 7:30pm

Game 4 Calgary vs. Vancouver Sept. 10 2:00pm

Game 5 Winnipeg vs. Calgary Sept. 11 10:30am

Game 6 Vancouver vs. Edmonton Sept. 11 2:00pm

*schedule subject to change