I’d like to extend my personal invitation for your winery to enter the Okanagan Life Best of BC Wine Awards 2017 and join with wineries from across the province in showcasing their exceptional wines to a select group of judges and to our readers in the pages of Okanagan Life magazine.

2017 marks the third year of this hallmark wine competition in the heart of Okanagan wine country. A blind tasting will take place Saturday, March 11, 2017 at the beautiful Kelowna Yacht Club, a jewel on Kelowna's waterfront and an emerging venue for wine events.

Our panel of judges include experienced wine sommeliers, syndicated wine columnists and wine critics with wide experience and extensive training from all facets of the wine industry. Chairing the judges panel is Helene Scott, sommelier, wine writer and Kelowna Yacht Club’s member lounge supervisor. She’s worked with Quails’ Gate, Predator Ridge Resort and the Delta Grand Okanagan. Hailing from Cape Town, South Africa she brings a worldly approach to her passion for wines.

Gold, silver and bronze medals will be awarded for the highest scoring wines in each category; we will also award Best of Show red and white wines and Best Winery. We invite you to enter up to five of your stellar vintages for judging. (See our competition rules.)

Okanagan Life Best of BC Wine Awards will become the cover story of the April 2017 magazine and we expect this issue to become a keeper. For more than a quarter of a century, Okanagan Life has been the premiere magazine bringing wine reviews, culinary news and lifestyle features to thousands of readers across our region. We take pride in our stunning photography, exceptional features and a readership that is one of the largest per capita in North America.

Our Circulation Okanagan Life was named the largest circulation magazine in North America… per capita, again for 2017. Circulation Verification audits our circulation of 17,000 copies and the City & Regional Magazine Association did the study. Passalong readership reaches a staggering 40-50+ readers per copy in businesses (12,500) and three readers per copy in residences. Over 500,000 times the magazine has a reader peering into the 48 pages.

Some wineries will be no stranger to Okanagan Life’s Best Awards, being past award recipients for an outstanding tourist destination in the Best of the Okanagan or a Best Restaurant . Like these, the winners of Best of BC Wine Awards will be highlighted in the print magazine and showcased on okanaganlife.com.

Best of luck and see you in March.

Kindest regards,

J. Paul Byrne

Publisher, Okanagan Life Magazine