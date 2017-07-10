Select Page

Grand Sommelier Express raises funds for steam railway

Posted by | Jul 10, 2017 | |

Grand Sommelier Express raises funds for steam railway

In June, the 23 members of Bottleneck Drive Winery Association hosted a tasting experience on-board the elegantly restored Kettle Valley steam train, showcasing delicious offerings from local wineries alongside the natural beauty of Summerland.

Following a sparkling reception, guests enjoyed the scenic 90-minute train ride with wine tastings. After a trestle-side stop to sample Bottleneck Drive’s hand-crafted beer and ciders, guests enjoyed a three-course dinner paired with Bottleneck Drive wines.


Photos by Devin Cairns

Related Post

Kitchen Confidential with Bogner’s of Pentic...
Okanagan junior chefs to join Olympic chefs at con...
Charity fundraiser Summer Sips raises funds for Op...

Rate:

About The Author

Editor

Okanagan Life captures the essence of life in the Okanagan Valley with informative and entertaining features on issues that matter to people who live or vacation in this great region, plus regular stories on Okanagan destinations, personalities, wine, food, history, outdoor recreation and more. We're now in our 26th year. Subscribe

Current Issue

 Kitchen Confidential with Bogner’s of Pentic...
Okanagan junior chefs to join Olympic chefs at con...
Charity fundraiser Summer Sips raises funds for Op...
Progressive dinner and tasting on Summerland’s Bo...

Error: Please enter a valid email address

Error: Invalid email

Error: Please enter your first name

Error: Please enter your last name

Error: Please enter a username

Error: Please enter a password

Error: Please confirm your password

Error: Password and password confirmation do not match