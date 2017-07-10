Grand Sommelier Express raises funds for steam railway
In June, the 23 members of Bottleneck Drive Winery Association hosted a tasting experience on-board the elegantly restored Kettle Valley steam train, showcasing delicious offerings from local wineries alongside the natural beauty of Summerland.
Following a sparkling reception, guests enjoyed the scenic 90-minute train ride with wine tastings. After a trestle-side stop to sample Bottleneck Drive’s hand-crafted beer and ciders, guests enjoyed a three-course dinner paired with Bottleneck Drive wines.
Photos by Devin Cairns