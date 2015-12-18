Showcasing a varied selection of grape varieties and wine styles produced by Okanagan Falls Wineries. The five star rating system stressed the value for price (pre-tax).

Stag's Hollow 2013 Tempranillo

Okanadan Falls, Okanagan Valley

1/2 $25.99

Produced from fruit grown in 3 Okanagan vineyards, including 1/3 Stag’s Hollow estate vines planted in 2006, spicy, complex Tempranillo sports richly-textured blackberry, plums, pipe tobacco, vanilla, leather, paprika and smoky oak. Calls for grilled lamb, pork.

Nobel Ridge 2012 Estate Meritage

Okanadan Falls, Okanagan Valley

1/2 $17.30

Dynamite red blend boasts ultra-ripe, supple plum, blackcurrant and black cherry fruit and intriguing nuances of cocoa, leather, tobacco, licorice, tomato puree, smoky oak and vanilla backed by silky smooth, chalky tannins. Serve with breasts, roast beef.

Meyer Family Vineyards 2013 Pinot Noir

Okanadan Falls, Okanagan Valley

$21.49

Taken from 4 Okanagan Valley vineyards, including MFV’s McLean Creek Vineyard, superbly-crafted Pinot Noir delivers a silky, stylish Pinot Noir with nuances of cherry, strawberry, plum, violets, truffle and vanilla. Accompanies meaty fish and light meats.

See Ya Later 2012 Gewurztraminer

Okanadan Falls, Okanagan Valley

$14.39

From grapes grown at the south end of Skaha Lake on the highest elevation vineyard in the Okanagan Valley, this spicy, flowery, slightly off-dry white delivers juicy lychee, pineapple and passion fruit, notes of pepper, ginger and coconut. Try Asian, curried beef.

Wild Goose 2013 Stoney Slope Riesling

Okanadan Falls, Okanagan Valley

1/2 $16.62

Made from 25 year old vines grown on the southwest-facing, 1 acre home vineyard, this definitive, kabinett-style Riesling exhibits juicy, aromatic flavours of crisp green apple, apricot, lime, honey and mineral refreshed by racy acidity. Partners pork, chicken, fish.

