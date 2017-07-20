Glow juice fuels innovative ideas in the Okanagan

New juicery opens at Okanagan Centre for Innovation

Innovators will have nutritious fuel to power their ideas as Glow Juicery opens its doors at the Okanagan Centre for Innovation in downtown Kelowna.

“When I started my health journey, I always wanted to give back with wellness,” says Kelowna owner Kathleen Treadgold. “We’re here to provide our customers healthy, convenient grab-and-go options… and to be fueled by our fresh cold-pressed juices and delicious raw food breakfast and lunch items.”

Treadgold started selling fresh cold-press juice from her Glow Juicery shop in the Landmark Towers location in May 2015, marking the fourth location for the Edmonton-based business originally founded by Marnie Ashcroft. On the menu are 11 cold-press juices, 9 regular and two seasonal ones, plus raw food offerings and fresh almond milk.

Treadgold encourages newcomers to try the taste and see the clarity of a cold press juice. Cold-pressed juicing does not use a blade or any type of spinning process that would heat up the produce. Instead, large metal plates with a force of 28,000 lbs. press the vegetables together to draw out the juice and nutrients. Glow Juicery’s process ensures the greatest amounts of vitamins, trace minerals and enzymes are preserved during the juicing process, bringing the best flavours and the highest volume of plant energy to every bottle.

Local growers key to healthy juice at Glow

From certified organic apples to field cucumbers, kale and spinach, fresh produce is sourced from local producers, including Apple Acres, Avenue M, Don-O-Ray Vegetables Thunderhill Farm and Unearthed Farm.

“We’re so blessed to have the abundance of fresh local products and we love giving back to the community,” says Treadgold. “Just one juice can take a pound of carrots and its not uncommon for us to press up to 500 cucumbers in a week.”

Among the raw food offerings are raw salads and pizza. Pizza crusts are made from a mixture of almond milk pulp and flax seeds then topped with cashew cheese, fresh pesto and a selection of local toppings.

For Treadgold, her recipe for her success in the Kelowna market has been due to a dedicated passionate, hard-working team, made up largely of nutritionists and staff.

“Fresh juice has a limited shelf life, so we’ve had a steep learning curve to find the right inventory levels,“ she says.

“We’ve seen traffic to the shop increase over these two years as new customers have heard about us and have come and sought us out. We have a love and passion for this business and a true commitment to our community; one you can experience once in the shop. It’s so fresh and inviting! We love spending time with customers.”

You’ll find the downtown Glow Juicery inside the Okanagan Centre for Innovation at 103-460 Doyle Avenue in Kelowna.

Top photo: Glow Juicery Kelowna owner Kathleen Treadgold offers a variety of fresh, cold press juice at her new downtown location.