Downtown Vernon: City Centre evolution

The Hub adds a new dimension to Downtown Vernon

Vernon’s historic city centre is buzzing with the kind of renewed vitality that attracts residents and draws visitors.

Recent construction projects update and blend with familiar streetscapes, taking advantage of easy access to the host of retail outlets, restaurants, pro-fessional services, arts and cultural venues already available.

“Additions to downtown include the Hamlets at Vernon on 29th Avenue, the NONA Clubhouse on 28th Avenue, a major overhaul of the former Bank of Montreal building on 30th and renovations to Monashee’s Liquor Store,” says Lara Konkin, Downtown Vernon Association executive director.

The City is also contributing signicant infrastructure improve-ments, including road upgrades for 30th Street and completion of the 28th/29th Avenue couplet. With so much activity, it’s not surprising that a dozen new busi-nesses have chosen to relocate to Downtown Vernon in the last year, providing even more variety for locals and tourists.

For details on businesses and upcoming events, visit www.downtownvernon.com.