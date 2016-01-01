Contact Us

Byrne Publishing Group Inc.

Okanagan Life Magazine is located in downtown Kelowna, BC  in the Okanagan Valley.

814 Lawrence Avenue
Kelowna, BC  V1Y 6L9

Phone: 250.861.5399
Fax: 250.868.3040

Our publications include Okanagan Life Magazine, Progress, Relocation Guide & Annual Valley Guide. See our advertising opportunities.

Email
General inquiries:     info@okanaganlife.com
Press Releases can be submitted to:     editorial@okanaganlife.com
Production materials:     production@okanaganlife.com
Publisher/Editor: Paul Byrne     paul@okanaganlife.com

Senior Editor: Laurie Carter
Graphic Design: Mishell Raedeke
Administration: Wendy Letwinetz
Web Editor: Yvonne Turgeon

Music makes the world go around

by Patti Shales Lefkos | Features

[dropcap]K[/dropcap]elowna City Band members first picked up instruments in 1894 and the Penticton Concert Band has been making music since 1910. Vernon has boasted a community band since the 1920’s. In 2001, Kamloops joined the bandwagon with the formation of the...

Okanagan Life Store

