Best of BC Wine Awards- Competition Rules

Okanagan Life Best of BC Wine Awards
2017 Rules and Limitations
- All B.C. wineries are eligible.
- Only wines made from 100% B.C. grown fruit will be accepted.
- The competition categories are subject to change. The competition chair reserves the right to add or remove categories as required (i.e., larger or smaller than anticipated submission quantities).
- Wines have been divided into two price categories: $12 to $19.99 (consumer) and $20 and over (premium/prestige). The competition chairman reserves the right to combine price or other suitable categories if the number of entries in certain categories is insufficient.
- Entries are limited to five (5) wines per producer. The competition chairman reserves the right to arbitrarily eliminate wines submitted that do not follow this requirement.
- All products to be eligible must be available at BCLDB stores, LRS stores, VQA stores or at the winery.
- As well as online submissions and payments, participating wineries must submit hardcopy forms along with their wines. These forms include the registration forms and a list which details the following information: product name and vintage, producer, grape variety or varieties, category, current retail price, SKU, and BC liquor stores sweetness code (00 to 10) or sugar content. See Detailed Wine Entry
- To enter wine in a grape variety or blend category, the grape varieties must be specified on the label or on a product information sheet accompanying the entries.
- A $25 entry fee is required for each entry submitted.
- Three bottles per brand are to be submitted for each entry.
- Awards for Best of Show wines will be given to the red and white wines entered in the competition with the highest overall scores. The competition chair reserves the right to awards Best of Show in an Ice Wine competition. An award for Best Winery will be given to the winery with the greatest award score, with greater weight given for gold medals and the least for bronze.
WINE DELIVERY DEADLINE
Wednesday, March 1, 2017 - Late deliveries will not be accepted.