Charity fundraiser Summer Sips raises funds for Operation Smile

A Wine Tasting + Silent Auction hosted by Kelowna’s Miss Universe Canada Finalist

Miss Universe Canada Finalist, Shanelle Connell, is partnering with Prospera Place and the Delta Grand Okangan Resort to host a summer charity event with an authentically Okangan theme — wine tasting. Join Shanelle on July 14, 2017 for her Operation Smile fundraiser, complete with a silent auction full of exclusive items.

“Everyone deserves to feel ‘confidently beautiful’ inside and out and Operation Smile gives me a reason to smile and I know it will for you too,” says Connell.

Operation Smile is the Miss Universe Organization’s charity of choice, and Connell hopes to see the support of her beloved Okanagan with a large crowd out at the wine-filled event for this great cause. Operation Smile helps children around the world born with cleft palate offering them and their families the resources and care to change their future.

Taking place at Manhattan Point Restaurant in downtown Kelowna, the event starts at 6:30 pm with wine tastings from Sandhill, Quails Gate and other local wineries. Guests will enjoy a full menu selection of Manhattan Point’s finest appetizers to graze on while enjoying an evening filled with delightful tastings. Tickets are $40, with early bird tickets at $35 before June 22.

“There is no better way to raise money than with wine, great company, astonishing prizes and fantastic entertainment,” says Connell. She encourages those attending to pull out their cocktail entire, dressing to impress in their Friday best.

Auction items currently announced include:

Funds raised will support Operation Smile be able to provide everything needed to perform a safe and sound surgery – from sterile operating room towels to IV kits, anesthesia and much more. Without Operation Smile, children with cleft palate are vulnerable to serious infections, malnutrition, and other serious health issues.

Find tickets for Summer Sips for Operation Smile on eventbrite.ca.