Celebrating seafood: Wines of British Columbia go to New York City

Six wineries from the Okanagan Valley and Similkameen Valley, and acclaimed Executive Chef Ned Bell of Vancouver Aquarium Ocean Wise, are heading to New York City to whisk, flambé and decant their award-winning wines and culinary talent with distinguished media and guests at the James Beard House.

"Wines of British Columbia is excited to partner with Chef Ned Bell in showcasing premium BC wines and sustainable BC seafood to one of the most exciting wine markets in the world," says Miles Prodan, CEO and President of the BC Wine Institute. "This event offers an excellent opportunity for New York media and trade to experience the versatility of BC VQA wines through exceptional seafood pairings created and prepared by one of Canada's most celebrated chefs."

The menu features sustainable BC ingredients including spot prawns, Kusshi oysters, geoduck and pacific scallops, albacore tuna tataki, West Coast mussels and clams, BC salmon, Haida Gwaii halibut and more. The dishes served will be heightened by fantastic wine pairings from Bench 1775 Winery, Black Hills Estate Winery, Bordertown Vineyards & Estate Winery, Little Farm Winery, Poplar Grove Winery and Steller's Jay Brut.

"I am incredibly honoured to be cooking at the James Beard House this year," says Chef Bell. "We'll be showcasing BC's extraordinary wines and some of the best seafood in the world from right here in the Pacific Northwest. The opportunity to collaborate with some of the best wineries from our region and local Oceanwise seafood is a delicious dream come true for this Okanagan boy."

Vancouver-based sommelier Kurtis Kolt will emcee the lunch and dinner events, taking guests on a virtual journey through BC's spectacular wine regions. Named BC Sommelier of the Year 2010 and one of Vancouver's Top 40 Foodies under 40, Kurtis has worked with top Vancouver restaurants.

BC wine continues to gain traction among top wine critics and travel writers at home and abroad with recent international acclaim in Wine Enthusiast Magazine, Decanter Magazine, and The Drinks Business.

"This is an exciting time for the BC wine industry as BC VQA Wines become more globally recognized for their premium quality," says Prodan. "Our wine industry has grown exponentially over the last few years attracting winemakers from across the globe who are creating highly sought after wines that are now breaking into the US market."