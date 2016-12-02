Our readers have voted for a celebration of shopping local. Across every category, from professional and construction to home and leisure, our readers’ choice for Best of the Okanagan awards are the dedicated, small independently owned businesses you find just down your street. All results are tabulated from official ballots.

December-2016 Best of the Okanagan

Our December issue celebrates the 2016 Best of the Okanagan award winners in the North, Central and South Okanagan. On the cover is the cast of Mary Poppins, performed this…

