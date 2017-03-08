Cascades Casino Penticton to celebrate grand opening and 150 new jobs

Gateway Casinos & Entertainment today announced that Cascades Casino Penticton will open its doors on April 5. The first 300 people through the doors at 5 pm on April 5 will get a lucky envelope that could contain up to $50 in Free Play/Match Play!

With 45,000 square feet of entertainment space featuring a spectacular gaming floor, exciting entertainment and culinary options to suit any taste including Gateway's signature restaurants — The Buffet and Match Eatery & Public House, which will feature the brand's first rooftop patio.

"Gateway is proud to invest $25 million in Penticton and bring up to 150 new employees for a total of approximately 300 team members to the community," said Tony Santo, CEO of Gateway. "Cascades Casino Penticton will be a significant addition to the local economy and entertainment landscape of Penticton."

To celebrate the grand opening festivities guests will be treated to live entertainment from rhythm guitar player and veteran vocalist, Dave Coalmine and Virgin FM's own DJ Flipout playing in Match. Guests can also snap a picture with glamorous showgirls or meet Elvis as he croons throughout the casino.

"Come and join us for the party as we open our doors on April 5th for our grand opening of the spectacular Cascades Casino," said Mike Magnusson, General Manager. "I am very excited to introduce Penticton to our unique brand of entertainment. We want every guest to have an experience that has them planning their next Cascades trip before they leave."

The dynamic Cascades gaming floor features 400 of the newest and latest slot machines and favourite gaming tables, including blackjack, roulette, and baccarat. The Cascades of Cash promotion will also kick off on April 5 with a instant jackpot, where a swipe of an Encore Rewards card could mean an instant win $1,000,000. The promotion also includes daily instant win prizing of food & beverage, cash, player points and bonus ballots.

For more information on the Grand Opening Celebrations, please visit cascadescasinopenticton.com