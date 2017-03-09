Call for Volunteers for 2018 Scotties Tournament of Hearts

The search is on for volunteers for the 2018 Scotties Tournament of Hearts, January 27 to February 4 in Penticton.

Those interested, can sign up to volunteer at www.curling.ca/2018scotties/volunteers.

WHAT ARE THE BENEFITS OF VOLUNTEERING?

Receive the official volunteer clothing

Access to the famous Patch with live entertainment

Limited edition volunteer pin (not available to the general public)

Volunteer handbook

Invitation to the volunteer appreciation party

Access to the venue when not on shift. Seats are available based on capacity, reserved seating is not provided. For those volunteers who want reserved seats, it is suggested that they purchase tickets.

GENERAL INFORMATION