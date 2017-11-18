Bookshelf: Author David Allen & more

Author David Allen

A song for swinging

What inspired you to write (and illustrate) this book?

My kids. Reading is so important to us; cozying up together is a very special time and doing crafts together re-ignited my passion for drawing.

Why gibbons?

We were reading a book about primates and my kids would always turn to the page on gibbons, so we watched a BBC video and they loved watching them swing through the trees. Then came the stuffies, gifts from their grandparents. I began sketching them and my kids suggested that we make our own book.