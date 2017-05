Best of Show 2017

For the 2017 Okanagan Life Best of BC Wine Awards, we brought together a panel of select independent, experienced wine judges from the trade, restaurant and education sectors who selected the award winners. These are our Best of Show wines.

Best Red Wild Goose Vineyards 2015 Dunkelfelder

Best White Thornhaven Estates Winery 2015 Gewürztraminer

Best Icewine Mt. Boucherie Winery 2013 Merlot Icewine

Best Fortified House of Rose Winery 2012 Vintage Okanagan Tawny

