BC Tree Fruits anticipates record cherry volumes for 2017

With summer on the horizon and the days getting longer, the excitement grows as the summer fruits from the orchards of BC Tree Fruits Cooperative (BC Tree Fruits) growers’ are near. Though the cooler weather this spring has resulted in a later start to the season for all commodities, consumers will still see and taste cherries starting end of June. And the good news on top of that is that BC Tree Fruits anticipates a record 12 million pounds of cherries this season, so there will be plenty of the juicy and sweet cherries for consumers to enjoy over the warm summer months.

The 12 million pounds of BC Tree Fruits cherries estimated for this season is up from the 8 million pounds from 2016, although last year’s estimate was 12 million pounds as well before inclement weather reduced the crop volume. At this time, BC Tree Fruits is anticipating a very good peach, nectarine, prune, plum and grape crop with volumes similar to last year.

“With weather serving up a cooler spring this year, it has enabled our grower base to be prepared for a delicious and high quality crop of cherries at more traditional timing,” says BC Tree Fruits Marketing Manager Chris Pollock. “Cherries and the rest of our summer fruits went through the bloom period exceptionally well and our growers are excited for a great crop this year with harvest starting end of June for cherries in the South, with the fruit hitting retail shelves very soon after.”

For more information visit bctreefruits.com.

Photo credit: BC Tree Fruit Facebook Page