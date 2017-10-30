$30,000 to support small business in the Okanagan

Local business owner Paul Byrne, publisher of Okanagan Life magazine, is supporting small business with a $30,000 giveaway to mark his 30th year in publishing.

“Okanagan Life would not have reached this milestone without our readers and the support of local businesses; I want to give back,” says Byrne.

More than $3,000 was awarded in the first round of the giveaway this October. Winners include Kelowna’s based Meiklejohn Architects, Boyd Autobody & Glass, the McKinley Beach development and Vernon’s The Herbal-Health Centre.

The 30 awards totalling $30,000 will be awarded throughout the next year. Prize vouchers can be used for future advertising, so small business can continue to share their message to shop local.

"Okanagan Life is the ultimate shop local guide, and supporting our local communities is something we're very passionate about. Shopping locally keeps our jobs here and ensure the money stays here, right in the communities that we work and live in."

The Valley's top business are honoured in the magazine each year with the Best of the Okanagan awards. The 2017 winners will be announced in the November/December issue.

The arts have always been a large part of the regional magazine that captures the essence of life in the Valley. To support non-profits, Okanagan Life is offering a special $30 a week rate on the magazine’s website to promote any upcoming events. The first week is free.

For readers, up for grabs each month are 30 free digital annual subscriptions to enjoy the magazine on a tablet.

The $30,000 giveaway is open to any business advertising in Okanagan Life.