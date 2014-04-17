3,000 fun facts about the Okanagan
While our print magazine is in its 25th year of publishing and sees almost a half of million readers each issue (491,000), our social media is just in its infancy.
As we reached 3,000 Twitter followers we shared a few fun facts about the #Okanagan, #Kelowna, #Penticon, #Osoyoos, #Vernon & 3,000.
3,000 @OkanaganLifeMag @Twitter followers & # of acres preserved @NCC_CNC Sage and Sparrow Conservation Area #Osoyoos #BC South #Okanagan
3,000 @OkanaganLifeMag @twitter followers & # of racers in the 2013 @axelsgranfondo #Penticton #BC #Okanagan — Okanagan Life (@OkanaganLifeMag) April 17, 2014
3,000 @OkanaganLifeMag Twitter followers & the grant amount from @centralokanagan Foundation to @KelownaArt Gallery #Kelowna #Okanagan — Okanagan Life (@OkanaganLifeMag) April 17, 2014
3,000 follow @OkanaganLifeMag & @SilverStarMR offers more than 3,000 skiable acres #Vernon #BC #Okanagan @dHzMedia #funfact
3,000 @OkanaganLifeMag followers & $3,000 for South #Okanagan Rehabilitation Centre for Owls @SorcoOwls from @centralokanagan Fnd #Osoyoos
