2017 Okanagan Life Best of BC Wine Award Winners

Let’s celebrate the 2017 Okanagan Life Best of BC Wine Awards, our third annual. We brought together a panel of select independent, experienced wine judges from the trade, restaurant and education sectors who selected these award winners from among 175 wines made entirely from BC grown fruit.

Floor manager Tony Bonin and consulting judge Helene Scott headed the panel of judges, including:

  • Dean Anderson – WSET 4, BC Liquor Stores (retired)
  • Justin Anello – consultant, Vancouver
  • Rene Bousquet – Cove Lakeside Resort,  Kelowna
  • Dino (Douglas) Dean – Grape Escaps Wine Tours, Kelowna
  • Robin Jones – wine professional
  • Ernie Keenes – Save-On Foods, Kelowna
  • Geoff Kozoway – Metro Liquor, Kelowna
  • Stephanie Larsen – Dea del Vino Wine Journeys, Kelowna
  • Mike Lee – WSET Instructor, Fine Vintage, Kelowna
  • Holly Nixon – BC Liquor Store, Kelowna
  • Mia Papadopoulos – Krafty Kitchen, Kelowna
  • Peter Rohmer – Outboard Waterfront Pub, Vernon
  • Darci Sellers – wine professional
  • Peter Stefan – Quails’ Gate, West Kelowna
  • Audrey Surrao – RauDZ Regional Table, Kelowna
  • Avery Trent – Wine + Art Bistro, BC VQA wine assessor
  • Gerrit Van Staalduinen – bcwineshop, Kelowna
  • Rainer Wilkins – Gray Monk Estate Winery, Kelowna
  • Matt Wentzell –Experience Wine Tours

 

See all the winners

okanagan-life-may-bc-wine-awards-2017

Our May issue features Okanagan Life's Best of BC Wine Awards.

$3.95

